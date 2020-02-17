[Target uncooperative with law enforcement soon after currently being stabbed near Highway forty one]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno police are hunting for the human being accountable for stabbing a person in northeast Fresno Monday early morning.

Officers observed the victim on Bullard Avenue in the vicinity of Highway 41 at around six: 00 a.m.

Paramedics addressed the victim’s injuries at the scene, but he did not cooperate with authorities.

He is envisioned to be Ok.

Investigators are continue to operating to determine what led up to the stabbing.