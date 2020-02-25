[targeted-visitors-alert:-large-rig-accident-prompts-northbound-lane-closures-of-hwy-ninety-nine-in-the-vicinity-of-rosedale-highway]

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 / 08: 09 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 25, 2020 / 08: 15 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Freeway Patrol and Caltrans District 6 are reporting a multi-car or truck crash has closed each northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Rosedale Freeway Tuesday early morning.

Caltrans District six tweeted the crash associated a significant rig and tow trucks were being on their way to the scene.

BAKERSFIELD: Each lanes of Northbound SR 99 are presently blocked just north of Rosedale Freeway owing to a multi-car or truck collision involving a significant rig. Tow trucks en route to eliminate cars. ETO roughly eight: 20am. Recommend alternate routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/hI4W68K1QX — Caltrans District six (@CaltransDist6) February 25, 2020

Officials with CHP say those northbound lanes of Freeway 99 are backed up to White Lane. Caltrans tweeted the space need to be obvious by eight: 20 a.m. Both of those agencies propose preventing the place with an alternate route.