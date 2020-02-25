[targeted-visitors-alert:-large-rig-accident-prompts-northbound-lane-closures-of-hwy-ninety-nine-in-the-vicinity-of-rosedale-highway]

Posted:
/ Up to date:
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Freeway Patrol and Caltrans District 6 are reporting a multi-car or truck crash has closed each northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Rosedale Freeway Tuesday early morning.
Caltrans District six tweeted the crash associated a significant rig and tow trucks were being on their way to the scene.
Officials with CHP say those northbound lanes of Freeway 99 are backed up to White Lane. Caltrans tweeted the space need to be obvious by eight: 20 a.m. Both of those agencies propose preventing the place with an alternate route.