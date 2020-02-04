Tariffs are reportedly hurting Louisiana’s largest ports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The effects of trade wars have had a negative impact on Louisiana’s largest ports last year, according to government officials.

The volume of bulk goods in the port of New Orleans fell 25% in 2019, and the much larger port of South Louisiana upstream declined 15%, reports The New Orleans Advocate / The Times-Picayune, reports.

“You can’t hide the numbers,” Port of South Louisiana chief executive Paul Aucoin told the newspaper. “It’s been a tough year.”

As the state’s economic growth has increased in recent months, the shipping industry has played a critical role and the slowdown suggests that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are putting pressure on parts of the economy, the newspaper reported.

Corn and other agricultural products reach the foreign markets via the two ports. The state’s oil and petrochemical sector is also heavily dependent on it. Economic reports show that the ports generate hundreds of millions of dollars in state taxes and that 50,000 jobs are directly or indirectly linked to them in the six communities in which they operate.

A decline in steel deliveries and other customs-impacted business impacted overall New Orleans port earnings, despite an increase in cruise traffic and a 10% increase in container shipping.

For the port of South Louisiana, which spans 85 kilometers from Destrehan in St. Charles Parish to St. James Parish, the tariffs were even more difficult.

Loren Scott, a former Louisiana State University economics professor who wrote an economic study for the port of South Louisiana in 2015, said it remains to be seen whether the recent trade battles will do permanent damage that will jeopardize expansion plans in the two ports could.

“It’s like a rocket 5 feet off the ground,” said Scott. “We hope it will be okay, but at the moment we really don’t know which way to go.”

Aucoin said the expansion plans for the port of South Louisiana had already stalled due to the volatility in steel prices.

“We have 17 new industries that want to build something for a total investment of $ 23 billion, but steel prices have risen due to the tariffs, and that has deterred them,” he said.

Aucoin said he understood why the president had hit some trade relationships hard, but he said that customs duties often cause collateral damage, although they may be designed to protect domestic industries.

While tough actions against China have attracted a lot of attention, Robert Landry, chief commercial officer at the port of New Orleans, said that smaller skirmishes – with countries like Brazil, Turkey and South Korea – had a bigger impact.

“It changed a lot of supply chains and people were looking for steel from different suppliers, including domestic ones. I guess that was the point of the tariffs,” he said. “But then steel prices went up and people said,” Let’s postpone this project for a few months “because they were unsure.