Taro Aso promises to bring Japan to sustainable private-sector growth

Finance minister Taro Aso on Monday pledged to put Japan on a path to sustainable, private-sector growth by boosting productivity and reviving the world’s third largest economy in the face of rapidly aging populations.

In a speech on the first day of the ordinary session of the state parliament in 2020, Aso also underlined the importance of ensuring fiscal health so that the government can build a social security system that benefits all generations.

He pledged to redouble efforts to achieve a primary surplus target by 2025 and improve the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product, the worst among industrialized countries.

Referring to a massive stimulus package approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet last month, Aso said that the package “is designed to deliver sustainable, private-sector economic growth by strengthening the productivity and growth potential of the Japanese economy.”

Stimulus measures of 13 trillion yen are said to “accelerate recovery and recovery from natural disasters and overcome the downside risks to the economy,” he said of the powerful typhoons and rains that hit the archipelago last year.

The economy “continued to see a moderate recovery” driven by domestic demand, pointing to an improvement in employment and income, as well as rising corporate profits.

Aso, who is also the deputy prime minister, cited “various uncertainties” as risk factors for the otherwise solid economy, such as trade tensions between the United States and China.

In order to achieve sustainable growth, Aso asked legislators to rapidly adopt the state budget for 2020, which is due to start in April, and a supplementary budget for 2019.

The record budget of 102.66 trillion yen for 2020 includes 1.67 trillion yen for social security and 1.78 trillion yen for measures to deal with the effects of the October excise tax hike and measures to strengthen the country’s resilience to natural disasters.

The government raised the consumption tax by 2 percentage points to 10 percent. Proceeds from the higher tax rate should help cover the increase in social security spending.

In a separate speech, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economic and Fiscal Policy, expressed his determination to advance the “Digital New Deal” as a national strategy.

Nishimura called for “investing in the future” and reviewing existing systems to drive innovation for the development of post-5G communication networks, quantum technology and artificial intelligence as a means of “smarting” industry and life.

He also stressed the importance of promoting talent that promotes innovation and pledging to create an environment in which every student is equipped with and fully exploits information technology equipment.

Nishimura said it was vital for Japan, with its shrinking population, to actively take into account foreign demand through free trade agreements such as the bilateral agreement with the United States, the free trade agreement with the European Union, and a revised trans-Pacific partnership, 11-person regional free trade agreement.

Such agreements “create great (business) opportunities for small and medium-sized companies with high technology knowledge, as well as for the agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries that have produced safe and delicious food,” he said.

Nishimura promised that Japan would play a “leading role” in expanding the comprehensive and progressive agreement for the transpacific partnership, with economies such as Thailand, Taiwan and the UK expressing interest in joining.