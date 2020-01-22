Tarp falls out of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel and shows how the body dangles over the French Quarter

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS – The Mayor of New Orleans says the city can’t do much against the bare body of a worker who was killed in the Hard Rock hotel collapse last year.

Social media was on fire on Tuesday after seeing photos showing the remains of a person emerging from the rubble over Canal Street. Officials said a tarp had previously been placed on the site to cover the worker’s body, but this cover had apparently been removed.

The photos prompted the following statement from Mayor Latoya Cantrell:

“A tarpaulin set up to hide the remains of a victim of the Hard Rock collapse has been moved by the wind – these remains may be exposed. The condition of the building and the height above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarpaulin, as they have so far prevented restoration. “

“To put it bluntly, taking or sharing pictures of victims in such a state is irresponsible, unjustifiable and not what we are as New Orleans. Out of respect for the victims and their families and in the name of basic decency: We urge news broadcasters, residents and social media users to have nothing to do with unnecessarily aggravating a tragic situation. “

The hotel, which was under construction at the time, collapsed for the first time in October, killing several workers.

The city announced last week that it plans to implode the remains of the building in March. Removal of deposits at the site is expected to continue over the next two to three months.