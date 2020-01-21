Taskmaster and Dad’s army among the originals driving UKTV’s growth

UKTV marked the end of 2019 by reproducing the clout of its original content.

Thanks to on-demand growth, UKTV Play is the station’s fastest growing brand, growing 43% year over year, while the network as a whole has grown 4%. Seven of these relate to original content in his top 10 programs.

New hits for the station include Taskmaster, Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes and Dial M for Middlesbrough, which are on the program alongside a variety of staples from BBC archives.

Taken together, these complementary trends have resulted in networks’ share of the economic impact increasing by 0.28% to 7.76% over the course of the year.

Marcus Arthur, President of BBC Studios UK and Ireland and Managing Director of UKTV, said: “We are a major investor in British creativity and are committed to working with new and established talent and producers on and off screen Area that showed our strength Slate and success in 2019. We have more than doubled our development budget in the past 12 months and worked with nine new production partners.

“Our dynamic channel brands promote loyalty in an increasingly complex landscape and offer advertisers a targeted reach and a secure environment for their advertising campaigns.”

The strong viewership is due to the acquisition of seven UKTV channels by BBC Studios last June.

// Presented in this article