Taskmaster is an ideal quarantine show

The intelligence of a real person is a rare and beautiful thing. (Of course, there was a late shortage in the home office / bedroom / quarantine bunker where I did most of my AV Club work.) It’s nice to watch someone come and then do a great job. it’s hard to measure without thinking with the same pleasure as when you see the last piece of a riddle finally hit the ground. It’s a small miracle: someone had millions of options to choose from, and somehow they chose the best. There is comfort in that.

Said comfort is half of what the British panel show Taskmaster did for me the perfect quarantine series, the last weeks of troubled human existence lasted. The other half is, of course, the dark half of the fool: The evil, naughty joy of watching someone make a plan, a deliberate execution, is aggravated in such a way that no one wants to fall into a helpless laugh without interference. . Taskmaster also does this part very well.

The building is simple: Five comedians are asked to complete a series of simple tasks – from “Eat the most melons in a minute” to “Get this (fake) stone away from here for an hour.” to lambast for a terrible deed they did. Points are measured, sweets are exchanged and laughter is obtained.

But despite Devies’ seductive charms and the title given to him as “Taskmaster” – the real heart of the series is his likely assistant, comedian Alex Horne. Exhausted as a snake, silent and cunning, Horne is the real creator of the series, which emerged as the Edinburgh Fringe show before moving on to TV and a number of international versions, including the short-lived US version. paired it up again in 2018 with Reggie Watts. What Horne and the producers learned from the first episodes of the show, though, was that there was a joy in watching people think (or not think) their way through strange problems. A comedy found in so many parts of the English panel show. Sometimes the process results in blind, hilarious panic – as former British bread show host Mel Giedroyc looks around and responds to instructions to “camouflage himself.” weigh for seven seconds, then hide behind a vase.

Sometimes, you see the real brilliance. And the show presents itself as a celebration that the human brain can do when under appropriate pressure.

For example, take the above position from the second season of the show. Demonstrating the full width of the space where the taskmaster can take the human mind, he asks five participants to place three fully inflated yoga balls on a floor above a high and windy hill. This real miniature Taskmaster strikes the blind against evil planners against the forces of original side thinking. When a participant cleverly invites several people to his scheme, it is felt that he has received a locking task. Then someone else appears, reads the instructions very carefully, and quietly continues on the path to victory.

These are the moments that give Taskmaster such a warm aura in bad moments. Yes, it is a record of dumb people, yes, it is also a record of dumb deeds done in an amazing way. It recently appeared on YouTube – an episode from the old seasons airs weekly, allowing for a pleasant and gradual capture – has become a mandatory bedtime review for me and a great way to make everything feel good in a good way. . The show is stepping up its efforts to stop them from going crazy from boredom while staying at home, giving them regular homework at home, and then spreading the best suggestions to the fans.

And really: when two English comedians tell you to turn your kitchen into a miniature sports arena, why would you want to lose your mind when you can lose it?

