taste-flav-phone-calls-chuck-d-for-throwing-him-out-of-the-community-enemy!

On Monday, Hip Hop fans were being astonished to listen to the information that Flavor Flav experienced been expelled from the legendary General public Enemy group, and Flav turned to social media to verify Chuck D for the controversial shift.

“@MrChuckD, are you kidding me ideal now? About Bernie Sanders? Do you want to destroy a little something we have crafted for 35 years ABOUT THE Plan?”, All simply because I never want to help a applicant “I am pretty unhappy with you and your decisions now Chuck, “he tweeted.

Past 7 days, Chuck D gave Flav a calendar year to act just before generating a choice about his future with the team, but judging by his tweets, he is drained of currently being sued by the group’s exaggerated male.

“Community Enemy and General public Enemy Radio will go forward without the need of Taste Flav,” the group stated in a statement to XXL. “We thank you for your yrs of provider and want you the greatest.”

Flav suggests that Chuck D are unable to kick him out of the group:

“@MrChuckD,quot, I did not sue you on Friday, I questioned the @berniesanders marketing campaign to correct the misleading advertising and marketing, that was it, I am not your personnel, I am your partner, “you can’t fire me,” there is no general public enemy devoid of Taste Flav “So let’s do it appropriate Chuck,” he tweeted.