taste-flav-phone-calls-out-bernie-sanders-for-utilizing-public-enemy-identify-for-campaign-rally

Taste Flav has called out Senator Bernie Sanders after it was announced Public Enemy would be doing at a rally for the presidential hopeful this weekend.

The effectiveness is due to just take put at a rally on Sunday (March one) in Los Angeles forward of Super Tuesday, but not every person in the famous team is on board.

In accordance to a cease and desist letter (obtained by Spin), Flav, by his law firm Matthew H. Friedman of Ford & Friedman, has accused the Sanders marketing campaign of applying the General public Enemy title and “likeness, picture and trademarked clock in advertising materials” without the need of his authorization.

Incorporating that the Sanders campaign designed “a phony narrative” in stating that Community Enemy would be supporting the senator, Flav said it is just the group’s frontman Chuck D who will be doing at the Los Angeles Conference Heart on Sunday.

“Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons General public Enemy – but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders Rally,” the letter reads. “To be apparent Flav and, by extension, the Corridor of Fame hip hop act General public Enemy with which his likeness and identify have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any recommendation to the opposite is plainly untrue. The ongoing publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a least, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading.”

Re: Building Division inside Public Enemy via Appropriation of Likeness

Senator Sanders,

We have been retained to depict the pursuits of William Drayton p.k.a. Taste Flav concering latest untrue reporting of General public Enemy’s endorsement of the Bernie Sanders marketing campaign as perfectly as the unauthorized use of his likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional resources circulated by the campaign and its network of on the web operatives in aid of Bernie’s impending rally.

We have develop into conscious that Flavor’s bandmate and Community Enemy co-creator, Chuck D, has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for President and programs to perform at an approaching Sanders Rally. Whilst Chuck is unquestionably totally free to convey his political sights as he sees healthy – his voice by itself does not discuss for Public Enemy. The prepared efficiency will only be Chuck D of Community Enemy, it will not be a efficiency by Public Enemy. People who definitely know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Taste Flav.

It seems the Sanders campaign has been information to sit back again and permit the media to encourage a false narrative to the American individuals. Sanders has promised to “Fight the Power” with hip hop icons General public Enemy – but this Rap Icon will not be accomplishing at the Sanders Rally. To be distinct Flav and, by extension, the Corridor of Fame hip hop act General public Enemy with which is likeness and title have develop into synonymous has not endorsed any political prospect in this election cycle and any suggestion to the opposite is plainly untrue. The ongoing publicizing of this grossly deceptive narrative is, at a minimal, careless and irresponsible if not deliberately deceptive.

Flav is reaching out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the Public Enemy Movement and the faith and have faith in his thousands and thousands of supporters all-around the planet have placed in him. Around more than 30 yrs in the general public spotlight – no matter whether on tv or radio – Flav has generally sent his genuine self. That authenticity compels him to talk out to make certain voters are not misled and that Community Enemy’s tunes does not grow to be the soundtrack of a bogus revolution.

This is barely the very first time the institution has tried to define Flav and Public Enemy. They claimed he and his bandmates were being drug dealing gang members – they weren’t. They ended up artists applying their songs and platform to fight injustice, advocate for their community and try for truth and transparency in opposition to an institution which needed to retain people in the dark. With tunes like 911 is a Joke Combat The Electricity Harder Than You Assume and Do not Consider The Hype Flavor Flav and General public Enemy did not just discuss about revolution – they started a single that introduced about actual long lasting systemic improve. The General public Enemy Movement cannot enable its cultural id, likeness and life’s perform to be misappropriated by political operatives in aid of a fictional revolution – Don’t Believe The Hoopla!

It is unfortunate that a political marketing campaign would be so careless with the creative integrity of such iconoclastic figures in American culture. Sanders promises to represent everyman not the man nevertheless his grossly irresponsible managing of Chuck’s endorsement threatens to divide Community Enemy and, in so undertaking, forever silence one of our nation’s loudest and most enduring voices for social adjust. Possibly Sanders did not intend to sow these irreconcilable differences but, by and by way of his disregard for the fact, he has nevertheless. If Bernie enables this deceptive advertising and marketing to proceed without having plainly correcting the messaging to mirror the correct nature of this endorsement which need to correctly examine: “Chuck D of General public Enemy” – Senator Sanders will himself have performed a aspect in whitewashing a crucial chapter in American Historical past.

Bernie, his identify is Flavor Flav and he does NOT approve your concept!

Back again in 2016, prior to Donald Trump using business office, Taste Flav claimed that he felt Trump could possibly realize success as President.

“I’m not actually the politician of the team,” Flav reportedly said, including: “There’s a large amount of people talking a good deal of shit about Trump, but guess what? He’s successful. The guy is winning. I ain’t gonna lie, but listen, the United States has been ran a certain way for many years and decades and decades. You never ever know: Possibly Trump could possibly do some thing. Perhaps he may well step in business and do a thing. I’m not heading to doubt him.”