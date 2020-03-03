taste-flav-responds-to-public-enemy-sacking:-“you-wanna-wipe-out-anything-we-have-created-around-35-decades-around-politics?”

Taste Flav has responded to currently being fired from Public Enemy, asking frontman Chuck D: “You wanna ruin something we have built more than 35 yrs more than politics?”

Flav was sacked from the band subsequent a fresh dispute between the MC and the group which arose over the scheduled effectiveness of General public Enemy Radio at a Bernie Sanders rally very last weekend. Flav issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Sanders campaign above their alleged use of the rapper’s “likeness, graphic and trademarked clock” in marketing materials for the LA rally without his authorization.

Study much more: Public Enemy’s Chuck D: “When we first arrived to the British isles, we wanted to spill blood on the stage”

In advance of their effectiveness at the rally, Community Enemy declared that Flav was no lengthier a member of the team. “Public Enemy and Community Enemy Radio will be moving ahead without having Flavor Flav,” the group mentioned. “We thank him for his yrs of provider and would like him properly.”

Flav has now publicly responded to getting fired, directing a collection of tweets at Chuck D final night time (March two).

“Are you kidding me suitable now??? About Bernie Sanders???” Flav tweeted. “You wanna ruin one thing we’ve designed over 35 many years About POLITICS??? All because I really do not wanna endorse a candidate…

“I’m quite dissatisfied in you and your conclusions proper now Chuck.”

In a subsequent tweet, Flav instructed Chuck D he was not “your employee… I’m your partner… you just can’t hearth me”.

“There is no General public Enemy with out Taste Flav… so let’s get it ideal Chuck.”

Community Enemy unveiled a subsequent statement late last evening denying Flav’s promises that the Sanders rally was the rationale at the rear of his sacking.

“Public Enemy did not part approaches with Flavor Flav around his political views,” the assertion reads. “Flavor Flav has been on suspension due to the fact 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group.

General public Enemy assertion on Taste Flav, March 2020

“He had previously skipped a lot of stay gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording classes and photo shoots. He always selected to bash more than perform.”

Prior to Donald Trump getting business office in 2016, Flavor Flav claimed that he felt Trump could maybe do well as President.