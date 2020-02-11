Taste, Snobbery and the Libra Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

In “The Cynic’s Word Book” Ambrose Bierce wrote that “a person with a low taste” is more interested in themselves than in me. “It’s funny because it’s true, especially when the moon shifts to aesthetic Libra. We desire to be exalted by those who believe that our ideas are special, and we are really moving towards something about how we let ourselves be in the world see.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Let people tell you the things you want to hear, and then show them the things you want to see. If only one of these things happens, it’s great – as long as it’s the second.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You may notice that you keep an eye on things that do not even exist. If this is the case and you catch yourself in the act, you can count yourself as one of the best companies that have ever lived.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You have a place for someone, both in your heart and in your life, although the second one needs more intention to train, because logistics are involved. But because you give enough, you do it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). The universe is growing at a pace that few agree. Perhaps this is why the moon never hangs in the same way twice, although things today feel familiar and comfortable between you and your guardian.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You may find that you are trying to combat the natural tendency of your thought process. As it is when taming wild things, consistency is very important. It is better to be restrained and uniform with follow-through than hard and fickle.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). The first time an error occurs, it is a learning moment. The second time it might be the same. But with repetition it is no longer an error at some point; it’s a decision.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You want to be recognized in a certain way, because that way feels like love, and other ways don’t. Your preference may not be so clear to you. However, it is something to think about, because it is a key to your happiness.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). The use of tools such as social media for personal enjoyment and entertainment is very different from using them for work. The handles and buttons can be the same, but different intentions change everything.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Many claim to love unconditionally, but the test of this comes after the circumstances have changed. Those wary of making or issuing claims will fully concentrate on providing evidence of affection.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). The question that comes to mind, childish in its far-reaching naivety but also rooted in deep old mud, is “Why do they get to do that, and why can’t I?” Or you can try turning it over to “How can I?”

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Nobody has time. Some people take time and things are done. Your challenge is to get the day sufficiently organized to prioritize the things that are most important to you, but that you still have not found a way to make habits.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). The majority of the good life revolves around attitude. It is easy to create an excellent atmosphere when the basic issues such as adequate sleep, water and exercise are treated. If you do better with just these three things, you will be 25% happier.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (February 10). You do not know how fresh sights will strengthen you, but you know they will. Your simple recipe to feel alive: determine where you are going and go there. Your agenda contains three places that you have never seen before. Even passing relationships will delight you, although you put the most heart into a relationship that continues to exist. Gemini and Taurus are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 43, 10, 4, 26 and 17.

SPECIAL VALENTINE: LOVE STYLES: In the English language, ‘home’ and ‘love’ are words that share the same vowels, different consonants. These words are synonyms for CANCER. Love is a home and a home is love. The comfort and reassurance of a daily rhythm that runs around a sense of belonging – this is the essence of deep human connection. For LEO, love is fairly easy to define: love is a characteristic of attention, period. If there is no attention, there is no love. If the attention is abundant and intoxicating, or specific and helpful, or broad and full of humor, love is too. Leo can exist for one person in thought and payment, but to be a real real bond, it must be proven. VIRGO wants to remind the rest of the zodiac that humanity would not exist without our natural instinct to bind together in acts of mutual service. We all have different talents. The core of human experience is a drive to share what we are good at and do what we can to help each other. This is the survival battle in any good relationship. Deeds of service are among the highest and most essential manifestations of love.

FAMOUS PROFILE: the details of personal life and the prospects of Jennifer Aniston have been a matter of general interest in the presidential elections, war events and asteroid collisions. However, the professional life of the artist Aquarian is usually just as interesting, so it balances the dynamics. Aniston will play the lead role in the upcoming biography “The Fixer” about Denise White, a former beauty contest participant who emerged in the ranks of sports management.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

