Tasty chicken platter and my family’s favorite tomato sauce

I discovered that in times of crisis, I knew how to feed people well. I can make a silk handbag with the ear of a sow at the drop of a hat. I love opening the press to see what happens when the fridge lets me down. Give a man a few boxes of butter beans and he can take over the world.

I have a dinky little book called Cupboard Love by a man called Tom Norrington-Davies, who cooked at the legendary Eagle in Farringdon, which was London’s first gastropub. I love the title and I love its philosophy, sometimes good things are under your nose.

This week I’m cooking in my own closet. I hope it doesn’t look bleak and frugal. Cooking by nature is hopeful and we all need hope at the moment. A little magic can be created with everyday things. Andy Warhol did it with soup tins and you can do it too, in a simpler way, without fame, notoriety and fortune, perhaps.

I’m a big fan of the sets. They are just easy and sensible. I am also a fennel champion. It is extremely underestimated. We’re just not used to cooking with it. I like it believed at the height of summer, but the roaster just shines its aniseed beauty. It becomes soft and sweet. The grains of butter add a little weight and absorb all the other fantastic flavors from the platter.

A can of tomatoes can become something deep and complex. This mozzarella dish is based on the tomato sauce that I make all the time at home. The association with chickpeas is obvious, and the mozzarella adds cream and comfort. Orange brings it all together.

These flat breads are pukka. I use this word because it belongs to the man who originally coined them, Jamie Oliver. They are so easy and simplicity encourages people to make them. By adapting the recipe, I add a little lemon zest to my version. I use crab and avocado with them here – it’s a little chic, but these could also go with a curry, or a simple patch of wild garlic butter would elevate them to the stars.

CHICKEN, Beans with butter and fennel in the oven

For four persons

Paul Flynn’s Chicken, Butter Beans and Fennel. Photography: Nick Bradshaw

Ingredients

8 skinless chicken thighs

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 large red onions, peeled and quartered

2 fennel bulbs, trimmed and quartered

1 can of butter beans, drained and rinsed

1 package (125g) bacon bacon

8 cloves of garlic, left in the skin

2 sprigs of rosemary

250 ml cream (optional)

Squeeze the lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Put the chicken on a roasting pan with the olive oil and cook for 15 minutes.

3 Add the onions, fennel, garlic, bacon and rosemary.

4 Put everything back together and put back in the oven for another 20 minutes, turning them once or twice more.

5 Add the butter and cream beans, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Return to oven for another five minutes, until golden and bubbling.

6 Serve with new potatoes.

MOZZARELLA WITH CHICK PEAS, TOMATOES AND BASIL

For four persons

Mozzarella with chickpeas, tomato and basil. Photography: Nick Bradshaw

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 can chopped tomatoes

½ a cube of chicken or vegetable broth

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

A little honey

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 orange, peeled and sliced

4 mozzarella balls

Fresh basilic

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Gently fry the garlic in olive oil.

2 When it begins to color, add the chopped tomatoes, broth, smoked paprika and honey.

3 Cook gently for 10 minutes before adding the chickpeas. Season and reserve.

4 To serve, place two orange slices at the bottom of each plate.

5 Tear the mozzarella and put it on

6 Pour the hot chickpea mixture over each of the mozzarella balls.

7 Pour a little olive oil on top, then torn basil.

FLUFFY CRAB AND AVOCADO FLAT BREAD

For four persons

Soft crab and avocado breads. Photography: Nick Bradshaw

Ingredients

For flat breads

350g plain yogurt

350g of self-rising flour plus a little extra for sprinkling

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of cooking power

½ lemon zest

2 tablespoons olive oil

For garnish

100g of crab meat picked

2 ripe avocados

½ a finely diced red pepper

Lime juice

Coriander sprigs

Salt and pepper

Method

1 For flat breads, mix the yogurt, flour, baking powder, salt and lemon zest until it becomes a dough.

2 Cover the dough with cling film and let stand 20 minutes before cutting into eight equal pieces.

3 On a floured surface, squeeze the dough into half-centimeter (thickness) rings.

4 Heat the olive oil in a pan until it smokes gently and bake the flatbreads for three minutes on each side, until they are golden and puffy.

5 Drain them on a cloth and keep warm.

6 Crush the avocados with the lime, chilli, salt and pepper.

7 Pour this and part of the crabmeat over the hot flatbreads and garnish with a few cilantro leaves.