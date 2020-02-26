tasty-woodfire-pizza-cooked-in-a-parking-whole-lot!

Tucked inside of a liquor retail store parking great deal in Silverlake, CA, you can expect to uncover an aged select-up truck with an authentic, old faculty wood-fireplace oven.

This is Elio’s Woodfire Pizza! Elio Lopez began the company in 2019.

He’s generally labored in restaurants, and pizza-earning is his experience. The moment he made a decision to start out marketing pizzas in a parking large amount, term about his tasty, crispy pizzas immediately spread throughout the group.

At 700 levels, Lopez can churn out a pizza in just two-three minutes, advertising an ordinary of 100-150 pizzas nightly.

“We like the idea of supporting local organizations, but the food items is what definitely just can make us want to occur back,” said customer Karla Ek. Take a look at Elios Wood Hearth Pizza for a lot more facts.