[Tate Hall has substantial night time as Loyola knocks off traveling to Illinois Point out]

Tate Corridor had a profession-large 28 details on 11-of-14 shooting and Loyola rallied in the 2nd 50 percent to defeat Illinois Point out 84-69 on Wednesday night time at Gentile Arena.

Corridor experienced 19 points, including all 4 of his three-tips, as the Ramblers outscored the Redbirds 50-31.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 details, 11 rebounds and 8 helps for Loyola (19-9, 11-4 Missouri Valley Meeting), which earned its fourth straight victory. Keith Clemons additional 12 details.

The Ramblers posted a time-superior 24 helps on 31 baskets.

Zach Copeland experienced 16 factors for the Redbirds (eight-19, three-12), DJ Horne added 15 and Antonio Reeves 12.

Loyola defeated Illinois Point out 62-50 on Jan. 19. Loyola faces Missouri Point out on the road on Saturday. Illinois Condition matches up from Drake at house on Saturday.