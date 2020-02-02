Taumua Naeata from five attempts drives Steelers to fight the Red Hurricanes

KOBE – Tonga No. 8 Taumua Naeata scored five goals when top league champions Kobe Kobelco Steelers remained undefeated after four rounds with a 97-0 win over NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes on Sunday.

A week after the Steelers had no bonus point against last season’s runner-up Suntory Sungoliath, they shot out with Rakuhei Yamashita in the eighth minute.

Dan Carter added the first of his six conversions at Kobe Universiade Stadium, scoring 7-0. Naeata scored his first five-pointer in the 13th minute and ended his hat-trick just before halfway through.

The win secured the Steelers second place in the league behind Panasonic Wild Knights, who defeated Canon Eagles 51-17, scoring their fourth consecutive win, despite Atsushi Sakate’s red card in the third minute.

Elsewhere, Bernard Foley scored 14 points from an attempt to convert three times and one penalty to lead Kubota Spears to her third straight win, a 34-0 win over Munakata Sanix Blues.

NTT Communications Shining Arcs defeated Ricoh Black Rams 33-17.