Tauranga boy battles leukemia at Auckland Starship Hospital

It is a good thing that Oscar Bisman has the qualities of a hero, because the cheeky, shy and faithful kid of 4 years has a big battle against the “bad guys” before him.

The boy Pāpāmoa was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia less than two weeks ago and faces a stay of at least six months at the Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Oscar’s father Gavin Bisman said his parents noticed that he was “a little behind” and that he inflamed the tonsils about six weeks before the diagnosis.

The boy was taken to the doctor and given antibiotics, but the fatigue persisted over the Christmas and New Year period.

“We noticed it was hot and sweaty at night but we thought it was summer. I just stayed in the sun and on the beach all day.”

When the family returned home, he was taken to the doctor again because his glands became inflamed.

“They were not only ignited, they looked like little pebbles,” he said.

Glandular fever was the next possibility, and doctors ordered blood tests on Tuesday January 28.

The phone rang at approximately 9:45 p.m. when the kids were in bed and Gavin and Oscar Sarah’s mom were watching a movie.

It was a call from the hospital that told them to wake Oscar up immediately and bring him for more blood tests.

Oscar Bisman, 4, was diagnosed with leukemia the day after Auckland’s anniversary weekend. Photo / provided

“We said to ourselves” Okay, we’ll be there in the morning “and they said,” No, no, wake him up and bring him now, “he said.

“I asked what was going on and they said they didn’t want to elaborate further. We just want to bring it in and do another test.”

Sarah took Oscar to the hospital and by midnight Oscar had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“In 24 hours, our whole world has changed.”

The next morning, Gavin and their three other young children jumped into the car to drive to Auckland, while Oscar was transported in an ambulance and admitted to Starship.

Thursday, a full diagnosis was made and a plan was developed for its treatment.

“We have been fairly open and honest with him about what’s going on, that there are” bad guys “in his blood and we have to stay here until we get rid of him,” he said. .

Oscar Bisman (left) and his father Gavin Bisman in the ambulance en route to the Starship Hospital in Auckland. Photo / provided

On Saturday, he started the first of 10 days of intensive chemotherapy and has responded well so far.

Gavin was stunned by the “outpouring of support” from the community, as over $ 30,000 was donated to a Givealittle page to help the family.

“I have hundreds of messages on Facebook, even from people we don’t even know. I feel bad that I didn’t get a chance to respond to everyone.”

Show jumping from Mount Maunganui faces an ultramarathon for Oscar

Lucy Olphert of Mount Maunganui is one of those people to step up and help Oscar win the fight.

Lucy Olphert of Mount Maunganui spontaneously signed up to participate in the 51 km run of the Tarawera Ultramarathon to help Oscar fight the “bad guys”. Photo / provided

The 31-year-old professional jumper has never met Oscar or his family, but has seen others fighting the disease.

She was catching up with her friends on Sunday when she had the idea of ​​participating spontaneously in the 51 km race of the Tarawera Ultramarathon this Saturday.

“I felt like my challenge bucket was empty and I said to myself, ‘It sounds fun,'” she said.

She discovered the battle of Oscar the next day and knew on the spot that this was the reason why she was going to appear.

“Let’s be honest, 51 km is a long way … I’m not an avid runner so I need a good cause to pass me off.”

Lucy Olphert of Mount Maunganui spontaneously signed up to participate in the 51 km run of the Tarawera Ultramarathon to help Oscar fight the “bad guys”. Photo / provided

She finished the Rotorua Marathon in 2016 after a last minute registration, but this is the first time that she has committed to running an ultramarathon.

The only run she recently did was an 8km jog on Mount Maunganui beach on Tuesday.

“It looks like you are preparing for a test and you know you are fucked up … but I think you might as well save yourself for the race,” she said.

“I think it will be the adrenaline that will get me through.”

She posted on a community Facebook page to call for sponsors and cover the $ 300 registration fee. In less than an hour, she had several companies who raised their hands to help her.

“From what I understand, Gavin and his family are always the first to step in, help and be selfless, so I just want to do something to give back and help.”

