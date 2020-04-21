Taurus Season! Five newborns you didn’t even know were a sign of a cow

Lizzo carrying a small backpack at the AMA was very, very Taurus. (Getty)

Hello and welcome to what is, in particular, the best season of the Zodiac of the year: It’s the Taurus season.

Who doesn’t love food, sex, pimples and things that smell good? Yes, this is written by Taurus, but you know what: who cares.

Unsurprisingly, many of our favorite photos are of our fellow Taureans.

Sir: Can you turn the HR industry around for a change

Sam Smith.

The non-business brand is similar to that of the Taurean hun.

They provide food:

You look pretty in the stands:

And – most importantly, because we are Spring kids and we love flowers – they have flowers, while they are in the sun (this is the key), they have coffee (an essential ingredient for all naps) and a bacon sandwich (see here “Food”).

Cher.

Cher is the reigning king of, well, everything, and she is also the best example of A * Taurus.

She is also a supportive parent to her son Chaz.

But most of all, Cher did what many Taureans dreamed of, and created her own perfume – with the most recognizable name: Cher Eau de Couture.

Falling comfortably into yet another trendy Taurean, Cher not only has a wardrobe line, but she is made of money.

It is clear that Cher’s products are made from cashmere – we cows are the most famous Zodiac symbols – we create things that look, smell, taste, feel, feel and look.

Barbra Streisand.

Diva. Superstar. The sign. Taurus.

Barbra is also known among the most popular flower lovers: Taurean (see above for “recreational fun”).

The reason.

Many.

Pictures.

A.

Flowers.

Lizzo.

The queer queer ally says he wants to make music that makes Black trans women feel good and has a slow pen by the name of Harry Lesita.

It’s not to say that having a Harry pen is a Taurus part of the way, but it is shared by Lizzo and another Taurus who may be as anonymous as possible by looking at your site.

For those who still believe: not one, but two, a video on Lizzo’s Instagram of her dancing in a dress.

We bite!

Lily Allen.

While the singer did not come out as LGBT, she also spoke openly about having sex with young women on tour as a way to highlight her sexuality and loneliness.

He added: “I dream of heterosexual men.”

Whether it is a dynasty or near and far, they hate Donald Trump and that is enough for us.