Tax deduction applies despite divorce

I moved to Canada three years ago to give some advice after retirement. My wife and I tried the long-distance thing for a while, but it didn’t work. Last October we were divorced in Canada, where it was easier to divide its Canadian assets. Although I am the one who lives in Canada, she is the Canadian.

She sold our home in Lincoln in December and we shared the proceeds evenly. I am worried about taxes and how I can declare the sales proceeds. She just told me that I had to pay all taxes because she would not make a joint declaration and she lived in the house – not me – when it was sold. I thought we would file together because we were still married in 2019. I have to file an American declaration because of my American pension. If she’s right, it means we had a very unequal divorce settlement, which I wasn’t going to do.

I don’t know if I can reopen my divorce in Canada to address this inequality or if I can do something in Massachusetts to resolve this.

First, don’t panic – you don’t have to cancel your divorce agreement to make it fair.

Why did you believe you could submit a joint declaration this year? If a lawyer or accountant has given you that advice, you should call them and ask why. I can’t speak for Canada, but in Massachusetts, just because you got divorced in October doesn’t mean your divorce would be final. As soon as the court approves the divorce, you will remain legally married here for another 90 days. In that case you can still file a joint declaration. You must know if the province in Canada where you are divorced has the same waiting time. If so, talk to your ex-wife again about filing taxes together – she may not realize that the option is on the table.

Assuming that you cannot jointly file a file, you still do not have to pay more capital gains tax when selling the house than they do. When a person sells his primary residence, he is entitled to a deduction of $ 250,000 from any capital gains. That amount has doubled for a couple. However, if a couple breaks up and one party continues to live in the house for two of the last five years prior to the sale, the party who does not live in the house can still qualify for half the deduction of the couple (that is, $ 250,000) per person. Because your ex lived in the house before the sale, you also receive the deduction.

So call your Canadian counsel to find out if you were still married on December 31, 2019, and then call your accountant and work through the data for submission / subtraction.