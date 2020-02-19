[tax-free-trip-to-end-for-chicagoans-who-order-bottled-drinking-water,-liquor-on-the-net-from-outdoors-city]

The tax-free of charge ride is about to conclusion for Chicagoans who spend a lot less by ordering situations of h2o and booze for shipping and delivery to their homes and enterprises.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot desires to close a authorized loophole that has allowed people to dodge the city’s 5-cents-a-bottle tax on bottled h2o and the city’s sliding scale of liquor taxes by ordering on line from areas found outside the house the metropolis.

Very last month, Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) proposed that Chicago dining establishments and get-out joints be prohibited from using foam containers and essential to provide straws and meals utensils only on request.

At the time, Waguespack acknowledged that plastic h2o bottles were just about every little bit as liable for “plastic pollution” that’s filling Chicago landfills and driving up expenses for taxpayers. But he primarily said, to start with factors first.

The mayor’s handpicked chairman of the Town Council’s Finance Committee hinted strongly that plastic h2o bottles would be his future concentrate on.

Lightfoot is seemingly unwilling to wait around.

Her ordinance would confront the bottled drinking water problem and encourage Chicagoans to use re-fillable containers to drink, what Metropolis Comptroller Reshma Soni named the “cleanest h2o in the world” from Lake Michigan.

“You’re obtaining at a community shop and having to pay about there. But you’re not having to pay to obtain it on the web, even even though you are consuming it listed here,” Soni mentioned.

“What we’re striving to do is shut a loophole and amount the taking part in field. Let’s say you are obtaining from Staples. You really should not be ready to invest in from there and keep away from the bottled water tax. The total position of this is, if the squander is in Chicago, we want to reduce that squander. It does generate a great deal of landfill problems. This is one thing we have been operating on to consider to control that.”

The nickel-a-bottle tax on bottled h2o was imposed by the City Council in 2008. It was intended to curb plastic pollution and motivate people today who live, perform and perform in Chicago to use transportable containers stuffed with faucet drinking water from Lake Michigan.

It didn’t operate. Bottled water use has skyrocketed. So have landfill costs.

The ordinance that Lightfoot introduced at Wednesday’s Town Council assembly would also near a authorized loophole that has allowed places to eat and particular person individuals to get beer, wine and difficult liquor on the internet and keep away from the city’s sliding scale of liquor taxes.