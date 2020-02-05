Tax increase funding reforms not enough, say critics of Lightfoot

Former mayor Rahm Emanuel could not win, regardless of what he did when it came to the political pinata, also known as tax increase financing.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot cannot do that either.

One day after the mayor revealed what she promised to be a first round of TIF reforms, the same groups who called Emanuel’s changes “too little, too late” essentially said the same thing about Lightfoot.

Particularly offensive to the Chicago Teachers Union and the Grassroots Collaborative, which supports the CTU, is their concern that Lightfoot is somehow releasing Emanuel’s five-year ban on new TIF projects in the city center.

Mayor Lauren Huffman spokesperson claimed that even under the freezing of downtown Emanuel, exceptions were made in the LaSalle-Central TIF for critical infrastructure projects, including CTA stations.

“There is no change in LaSalle Street TIF’s spending policy. The city will continue to fund critical public infrastructure projects based on needs, which would be assessed case by case by the [new commission]. However, we will not be financing private developments in the city center from the LaSalle Street TIF, “Huffman wrote in an email.

Amisha Patel, executive director of the Grassroots Collaborative, was not satisfied.

“Downtown is not destroyed. LaSalle Street TIF district covers one of the richest parts of the city. It is really a problem to lift restrictions on spending that money, “Patel said.

“Those dollars cannot be spent on economic development in the city center. This is a violation of the TIF status and the goals and intentions of the program. Money must be spent in low-income communities. And the LaSalle Central TIF districts and other downtown TIFs must be sunset rather than re-opening the spigot. “

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis-Gates argued that “hundreds of millions of dollars” should be re-deployed in neighborhoods that have not received funds for years. “

Lightfoot has promised to do so with an Invest South / West program that focuses on 10 inner-city neighborhoods for an unprecedented $ 250 million in city investment and $ 500 million more from other government agencies.

But, Davis-Gates said, “Saying that you are open case by case to re-explore downtown and receive more of what they don’t need is completely deaf – and the opposite of what she said she was going to do when she was a candidate. “

Equally disturbing for Patel is the decision by Lightfoot to hire the multinational company AECOM to call what Mayekar calls “much more quantitative rigor,” the so-called “but for” TIF grant standards.

This refers to the part of the TIF statute that stipulates that TIF money should only go to projects that would not “advance” before the TIF grant.

For years, critics have accused the city of having violated the “only for” clause.

Last year the lame duck city council voted 38 against 8 to approve a $ 85 million contract with AECOM to design and build the two building complex in West Garfield Park, scheduled to become the new Chicago police academy . It is a project that Lightfoot has promised to make bigger and better.

AECOM is a design, engineering, construction and consulting firm specializing in infrastructure projects; Patel was upset that the TIF reform was “handed over” to them.

“That goes completely against the idea that we are going to make this fairer and fairer. How is that possible if the entity that is going to manage these decisions is an entity like AECOM?” Patel said.

“They are a multinational company that is not rooted in neighborhoods and communities. They are the entity that builds the police academy against the wishes of residents in the neighborhood where it is being built. ”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the critics.

Lightfoot’s plan also calls for the establishment of a new TIF investment committee that is responsible for putting decisions about TIF grants at the center.

The city also plans to: publish TIF spending decisions monthly; release annual reports; develop a new user-friendly version of its existing TIF portal; and update the TIF program guide annually to give taxpayers and developers a better idea of ​​how the city manages the program.

During his 2015 re-election campaign, Emanuel was accused of distributing grants to influential developers in a thriving center and ridiculed for initially proposing a $ 55 million TIF grant for the construction of a basketball arena near McCormick Place for DePaul University.

After the 2015 elections, Emanuel froze spending in seven downtown TIFs and vowed to close the districts when existing projects were paid off. Critics complained that it was too little, too late.