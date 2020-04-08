Taxpayers’ money before the coat loses prisoners at $ 130 billion dollars

A budget of $ 130 billion was passed by the House of Representatives.

Opponents have raised concerns that the bill would not cover half a million unemployed workers over the next 12 months, a trend that has eroded the party lines.

“You have to take into account the right of everyone to join in the support,” ALP member Tony Burke told parliament.

“Well, no one in our society is doing what it takes to make money with $ 1500 a second, and anyone who’s working to support their life will get what they need.” inside.

“Leaving many employees behind when no one cares.”

The bill will pass before the senate, which is expected to pass today.

The government announced today that more than three million businesses are registering for the JobKeeper project.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared to be hurting the nation’s minds over the Easter holiday, citing the COVID-19 Trump campaign as a possible cause for constant mourning. month.

Mr Morrison praised the Australians’ attempt to expand the call, but said the good work of the past few weeks had not been wary of the public.

“The house is reuniting, more than 20 new cases have sprung up throughout the day,” Mr Morrison told the pub.

“These days, we have been pushing two percent daily. This is very encouraging. We are pressing the button.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the COVID-19 crisis could take more than six months. (AAP)

“We sell ourselves a lot of time in this fight. And I want to thank the many Australians for doing so.

“You are saving lives, you are living lives. But we have to continue our efforts. Progress can be made easier, as we have seen elsewhere. of the world.

“We were just days away from Trump, a moment that gave us much hope, but the word was clear, but staying home, not traveling, not going. We couldn’t leave. this time. “

Mr Morrison said it could take up to 6 months for the problem to run, although he said Australia was better than most countries with the flu.

“Through the efforts we have made today, we have bought part-time Australia, planning a path beyond six months,” he said.

“But there is no guarantee, and it will take too long to look at it. Our country will agree on the other side, but Australia will be the only Australian people.

“We have leaned on the way in, and until now we have seen some signs of improvement. We stand where, today, most of the people around us are better the world. “

Noi leader Anthony Albanese said Labor would approve the payday loans today, but called for a press release that would be seen in the future.

Lead to leader Anthony Anthony Albanese. (AAP)

As of today, the seat is not at the next table until August, but Mr Albanese said most of the rent was to keep the government under control.

“We went into the pub with open hearts and minds,” Mr Albanese said.

“We always have all Australians have a smile on our face. This style of thinking that we think of today is not consistent with the history of our nation.

“We’re going for a $ 1 trillion loan.

“A bill is a money that can ruin a generation.

“With this comes the need for more forensic attention and attention.”

The JobKeeper Workforce Leader has called for hiring staff members who have been employed for more than 12 months.

“About one million employees are volunteers, who are not on the JobKeeper platform,” he said.

“Every employee loses the sense of connection between that employer and their employer.

“If you pursue this relationship, you will not only weaken the equality of the staff and their staff, but will also weaken the pace of this crisis.

“We know from the fatigue that when this relationship opens up, some of the perpetrators remain for a long time.”

