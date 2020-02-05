Taylor Stitch dropped a few vintage leather jackets

At the moment, another guy across the country is also looking at these unique Taylor Stitch jackets. Who will pick them up first?

We did it, you are busy. Shopping for vintage men’s fashion is a concern, but something you can never get to. After all, who wants to spend their free time rummaging through musty items of clothing and perhaps then finding a potentially wearable leather jacket that needs a new zipper, a new lining and a major skin repair?

Not us. That’s why we’re grateful for Taylor Stitch’s Restitch line, in which one of our favorite men’s fashion brands offers both vintage items from their archives (which they have refurbished) and renewed clothing that customers have bought back from them (and so environmentally friendly fashion create). friendly, closed loop, anti-fast fashion system). It’s a relatively new program, but the best pieces always sold out quickly – and the last drop is a sucker.

There are several leather jackets in the vintage department that they worked on with Golden Bear – this inimitable S.F. Institution – now with custom graphics like this brown suede with a red pegasus and this whiskey leather with artwork by New Bohemia Signs painters. Some of these beauties have already been caught. So if you are your size, you should choose one.

But that’s not all, the latest version also offers more economical options, from blue jeans made from Cone Mills denim to T-shirts with heavy pockets. There are more sizes and styles out there, but we would be lying if we said that they last longer than the jackets.

