Taylor Stitch has just launched its first boot collection

After completing his original mission of mastering the everyday Oxford shirt, Taylor Stitch started layering: flannel, shackle, waffle-woven truckers. The SF-based brand is now one of the most respected names in this new wave of heritage-style men’s fashion.

Fortunately, TS is still not satisfied. It has just made its first foray into the shoe industry, a collection of two different boots: The Trench Boot and The Ranch Boot. The trench is a classic work boot silhouette made of whiskey leather, and the ranch is a Chelsea made of espresso grizzly leather. Both have Vibram soles, both were made in León, Mexico, a capital of shoe making, and both last a long, long time.

The trench boot

The ranch boat

