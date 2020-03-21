Taylor Swift and Kanye glorified phone call

The infamous phone conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift around the song “Famous” Kanye in 2016 was traced to the Internet.

West was criticized for the line, which is referred to in Swift “Celebrities”, where he repnuv: “I feel that I and Taylor can still have sex / why not?” I made this famous bitch. “Speaking about the lyrics while the disturbance after the next lyric, West said that Swift has agreed to include the lyrics in a phone call. Later, his wife Kim Kardashian released a video that appeared in support of the West.

However, there is a new video that shows that the West, it would seem, Swift said another line to the one that was eventually used in the song.

In the last video of Kani, it seems, according to Taylor, the text string: “To all my Southern who know me best.” I feel that Taylor Swift might owe me sex “Then quickly you can hear the laughter of Swift, who said.” It does not mean to! “

Kanye then adds: “If you feel that it’s funny and cool, hip-hop and feel just” dropping out of college, “and the performer, like” you “, whom you love, then people will enter it.” Taylor replied: “I mean, I need to think about it … because it’s completely crazy”, before repeating that she needed time to think about how to use the line.

Elsewhere, video, West asked Swift to write a song after the release, and Taylor West thanks for checking her line. “I am very grateful if you tell me about it, it’s really nice … you’d be surprised how many people just doing things without even asking and seeing that all I’m good.”

West said: “I’m just responsible attitude to you as a friend What do you for being so cool about this..”

Taylor Swift takes part in the NME Awards 2020 O2 Academy Brixton. Credit: Getty Images

Later in the video, West Swift asks: “What if later in the song, I had to also say,” I made her famous? “” – referring to the time when the West interrupted Swift’s acceptance at the reception MTV VMA 2009. Swift responded later: “You have to tell the story of how this happened to you and how you have experienced it … you honestly do not know who I am to this does not matter, if I sold 7 million of this album before. you did it, that’s what happened, you did not know who I am for it. “

West adds: “I will send you a song and I’ll send you a clear statement of all of it, and then we can sit and talk” before he will talk about laying the composition and send it to Swift.

At the end of the recording of West Swift says: “I’m going to make this verse and I’ll send it to you now … I wrote it I line the nuances in the latest version, it is written.” Taylor and I can still have sex, “but my wife was like to “it’s not so hard,” “

In response, Swift adds: “Here they say different things.” It takes me sex “means to look,” I did it for what it is, it actually owes me … it divided the people … it casts a shadow, and the second – causing a bit. “

At the end of the video, when the call ends, the West shall notify the person who filmed: “We had to do it all the way.”

🔗 Full video: https: //t.co/Xc53YVZrzU

– Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) March 21, 2020

In principle, the whole phone call prasochyvsya showing that Taylor Swift has never accepted referred to as “that bitch”.

She never lied and was not a “snake”.

It was recorded illegally and subjected to manipulation with Kanye West and all it required to apology.pic.twitter.com/nTZXrJo7yS

– Ryan Shoket (@RyanSchocket) March 21, 2020

Remember when Bionse and Jay-C went to Taylor’s birthday instead of the wedding of Kim and Kanye # KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/6CDZuYjkxp

– Pop Crave (@ popcrayye13) March 21, 2020

TAYLOR told the truth # kanyeWestIsOverParty #TaylorToldTheTruth pic.twitter.com/qNK5eGQUeN

– Ana🇪🇸 (@anilovestay) March 21, 2020

The world owes an apology to Taylor instantly. # TaylorToldTheTruth # KanyeWestIsOverParty

pic.twitter.com/6OuvwfIZwb

– SWIFTIES ™ (@ SwiftiesIndia13) March 21, 2020

Both stars over the years were turbulent friendship, and the West infamously interrupted Swift’s performance in MMA VMA 2009.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Last year, Swift said she “made” with rapper thinking that has overcome his break. “I began to feel that we are again united, and to me it was great, because I wanted my entire career since happened in 2009. He respected me.”, – she said.

Explaining that it is time to go to dinner together, she added: “It was just the way I healed a deviation of a child or something, when I was 19”.

But if the West asked her to deliver Video Vanguard award at the VTV VTV 2015, another incident made her think twice about his friendship. “I was so disappointed that he asked me to,” – she said. “And so I wrote these words, and then we come to the VMA, and I speak these words, and he shouts:” MTV Taylor Swift got to give me this award for rating! “And I’m standing in the audience with my hand of his wife, and this shiver ran through my body.”

She continued, “I knew he was a two-sided This is he wants to be a nice behind the scenes, but then wants to look cool, to get up in front of everyone and talk shit and I was so upset…”

Swift discussed the drama around the West lyrical, included in the “celebrity” in the same interview, as well as footage of her phone call with the West and Kim Kardashian, in which she apparently approved it. “The world does not understand the context and the events that led up to it”, – said Swift. “Because nothing ever happens like this without some assistance. Some events occurred when I merged if (West) called me a bitch.”

Pop star added that he heard the song, I thought, “I’m done with it if you want to have a bad attitude, then let it be worse, but just think..”

The four-star review of the latest album, Swift, NME He said: “To be called a” lover “return feels like an achievement when you consider that” Karma “, its lowest sold album to date, the US is still triple platinum therefore say that the old Taylor could not now come to the phone. – “she is busy writing songs that were more suitable.”

NME has contacted representatives of Swift and West for comment.