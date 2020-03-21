Taylor Swift apparently handles Kanye West’s phone call – News News

% MINIFYHTML530263f80d530b29e0025b7f8844819b11%

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Taylor Swift he’s talking … well, kind of.

On Saturday afternoon, the Lover singer apparently addressed the latest leaks Kanye West she and he had phone calls in 2016. You know, the one that restored their animosity.

For a Behind the Scenes: Friday night, an extended online video of what appeared to be the infamous phone call between West and Swift was leaked. He can be seen talking to her about her controversial lyrics in her song “Famous, quot;” which was on her Pablo life album.

It is important to note that E! News has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Of course, new footage spread like a forest fire online and now the 30-year-old star is apparently talking about it.

As a Tumblr fanatic, the Lover Singer seemed to be “likeable, you know, all the trouble.” Taylor told the truth about the mood, ”said a publication that seemed to approve.

“How do you sleep at night knowing that we were right all this time and now we have the evidence to prove it,” another publication stated, “he liked it.”

Aside from Taylor’s subtle way of breaking the silence, her best friend Todrick Hall he did not contain his thoughts on the leaked images.

“My heart breaks when I hear that call, the fact that she even grabbed the phone and wasted her precious time listening to that incompetent speech is just a testament to how human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty,” he said. tweeted.

“The sad part is that I’m sure there will be no forgiveness from him or the millions of people who received those gifts of a conversation and a trailer of a real conversation as a fact, without hearing his hearing in its entirety,” Hall continued. . . “How can anyone organize the shoot, don’t tell the ‘co-star’ that they don’t accomplish it and still can’t give an even half-charming tone so they don’t look like a hungry musician creepy fame “That’s just not right.”

He added: “I’m not a fan of canceling the culture and people make mistakes, but this is clearly not a mistake. The whole thing is manipulative, calculated and difficult to even hear its answers without questions. Eyes.”

As some fans will remember, West’s text that sparked the controversy was, “I feel like Taylor and can still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

My heart exploded when I heard that call, the fact that she even answered the phone and wasted her precious time listening to that non-compoop conversation is just a testimony to how human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty

– Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

Taylor’s representative could not be reached for comment, and Swift has not yet publicly addressed this.

Moreover, West also did not comment on the outgoing phone call.

