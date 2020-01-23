Taylor Swift becomes political in Miss Americana’s documentary trailer

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – “I feel very, very good when I am no longer silent, and it was my own act,” reveals Taylor Swift in the first trailer for her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

The singer and songwriter opens in the background and says: “Throughout my career, the label’s executives only said: ‘A nice girl doesn’t force people’s opinions. A nice girl smiles and says and waves and says thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted from me. “

Taylor Swift opens in the new documentary Miss Americana. (Netflix)

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Swift explained why it was time to stand up for political and social concerns that she believed in. Swift, a recipient of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, said: “Celebrating but not standing up for me felt wrong. It was the only choice to use my voice to try to stand up for something.”

She continues: “Because I talked about and sang about equality in songs like ‘Welcome to New York’, but we have reached a point where human rights are violated. When you say that certain people can be kicked out of a restaurant because they love or identify, and those are actual guidelines that certain politicians are vocal about, and they disguise them as family values, that’s scary. So, so sinister. “

The revealing film also includes a new song that Swift wrote, inspired by the midterm election. The tune entitled “Only The Young” is played during the credits of the documentary.

“Miss Americana” directed by Lana Wilson will be premiered as an opening film at the Sundance Film Festival. It debuts on January 31 on Netflix.

