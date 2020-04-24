Taylor Swift claims Big Machine Records is releasing an unauthorized live music album

Taylor Swift has revealed that her former label, Big Machine Records, is releasing an unauthorized live album today (April 24).

Billboard reports that the album is called “Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008” and was recorded during a radio show when Swift was 18 years old.

Going on Instagram, Swift thanked fans for letting her know about the album. “Big Machine called the release date 2017, but they’re really releasing it at midnight in the evening,” she wrote.

“I’m always honest with you guys about that, so I just wanted to tell you that this release didn’t approve me. It seems to me that Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have looked at the latest balances and realized that paying $ 330 million for their music is not a wise choice and they need money.

“In my view,” Swift went on, “another case of shameless greed during the coronavirus.” It tastes but very transparent. “

This is just the latest chapter in the longstanding feud between Swift and the Great Machine, including Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. It came to a fire when Swift revealed that Brown had acquired the Big Machine Label Group for $ 300 million, including owning six of Swift’s first six albums since 2006 and having a 2017 reputation of the same name.

While Swift said she plans to record all six of these albums, she also accused Brown of “ongoing, manipulative bullying.” Swift considered the situation and “toxic men’s privileges” by accepting the Billboard Woman of the Decade award last year.

In other news, Swift unfortunately had to cancel all of her planned live events this year in support of the 2019 album Love because of a coronavirus outbreak. The selected events were postponed to 2021.