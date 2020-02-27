taylor-swift-completely-unrecognizable-as-‘the-man’-in-new-online-video-that-normally-takes-on-gender-roles

Wait around, that was Taylor Swift?!

That is the issue lots of Swifties are inquiring by themselves following watching her jaw-dropping new tunes video clip for feminist anthem “The Person,” in which she athletics hefty prosthetics and a beard to engage in a pompous, high-attaining businessman.

All through the 4-moment clip, Swift imagines all the factors she could do as a guy with no implications or judgement: partying with models on a yacht, “manspreading” on the subway, marrying a substantially-more youthful female, and urinating on a wall out in public with a “no scooters” signal (a nod to her feud with audio govt Scooter Bruan, as eagle-eyed followers pointed out).

In a meta twist at the conclude of the movie, bearded Swift walks over to blonde-haired Swift in a director’s chair, who presents some sarcastically sexist route for the subsequent choose: “Can you try out to be sexier? Probably much more likable this time?”

As the credits roll, side-by-aspect images expose Swift in the make-up chair obtaining her masculine prosthetics applied.

“The Man” is the initial tunes movie entirely directed by Swift, who earlier co-directed her videos for “You Require to Calm Down” (with Todrick Hall) and “ME!” (with Drew Kirsch). Asked in the course of a YouTube Q&A with admirers what her most loved element of helming the video clip was, Swift replied “all of it.”

“I beloved the months of prep, conferences, location scouting, established design, mood boards, selecting every single detail down to the wardrobe each actress/actor wore + performing with them on set,” Swift wrote.

“The Male” is the fourth solitary from Swift’s latest album “Lover,” just after “ME!”, “You Will need to Quiet Down” and the title keep track of. Past month, she released an eye-opening Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” which usually takes an intimately personal glance at her resourceful method, lifestyle in the highlight and political awakening.

One scene in the film shows Swift in the studio producing “The Male” with producer Joel Very little, who claims how exhausting it should be for the singer to have to be “on” all the time.

“You are type of executing a consistent method in your head as to how not to be shamed for a little something on any provided working day, but then you get accused of being calculated for acquiring technique,” Swift tells him. “I’m very good, but you do form of have to twist you into a pretzel on an hourly basis.”