Taylor Swift Confirms She Is Not Going On A “Lover” Tour Due To Mother’s Health | 00

Taylor Swift opens in its Variety cover story.

30-year-old artist talks about his mom AndreaHis health, his Kanye west Moment VMA, and more. Here’s what she shared…

On her mother’s health after being diagnosed with cancer: “While she was on treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person experiences when they have a brain tumor have nothing to do with what we have experienced with their cancer before. So it was really a very difficult time for us as a family. ” Taylor confirmed to the magazine that her mother’s health was the reason she would not be doing a full tour for Lover.

On the famous Kanye VMA moment: “As a teenager who had only done country music, when I was the first pop awards show, someone stood up and sent me the message: ‘You are not respected here. You shouldn’t be here on this stage. This message was received and it buried itself in my psyche more than anyone. … It can push you in two ways: I could have cowered and decided never to participate in one of these events again, or it could make me work harder than anyone expected, and try things that no one expected to see, and I want that respect – and I hope one day to get it. “

On Scooter Braun and his puffy speech at Billboard Women in Music Awards: “Well, I sleep well at night knowing that I am right and knowing that in 10 years it will be a good thing that I talk about the rights of artists in their art, and that we evoke conversations like: Must saving offers may be for a shorter period of time, or how do we really help artists if we don’t give them the first right to refuse to buy their work if they wish? ”

We wish Fast family the best.

