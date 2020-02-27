taylor-swift-directed-her-‘the-man’-movie,-which-you-can-view-right-here!

The second has arrived and Taylor Swift has premiered yet another music online video!

“The Man” is the fourth solitary off Taylor‘s new album Lover and the official video clip for the tune was directed by her. This marks the initially time she has directed a online video by herself.

The online video launched at 7am EST and Taylor thanked supporters for possibly staying awake late or waking up early to view the premiere. She wrote in the YouTube chat, “Thanks so significantly to every person who either stayed up hella late or got up mega early for this. I adore ya – that is so awesome of you.”

Taylor unveiled that there would be lots of cameos and Easter eggs in the movie!

In the video, Taylor transforms into a guy even though dressed in prosthetics, a wig, and facial hair. At the close of the clip, her speaking voice is furnished by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

30+ stills inside of from Taylor Swift‘s new video…