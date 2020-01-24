Taylor Swift does not appear at the Grammys 2020 nor would he attend it | Grammys 2020, Taylor Swift

Fans hoping to see Taylor Swift at 2020 Grammy Awards this weekend is going to be a little disappointed.

Despite her three nominations and one of the biggest albums of the year, the 30-year-old singer would not be present at the show. Taylor even expected a surprise performance, but those plans were abandoned, according to Variety.

Taylor Maybe he was going to sing “The Man”, a song from his recent album Lover. There are rumors that the drama surrounding the Recording Academy and the overthrown CEO Deborah Dugan could have led to the cancellation of TaylorPerformances.

Last night, Taylor was in Utah for the premiere of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival of his documentary Miss Americana. She returned to Los Angeles just after the premiere and insiders thought she was coming back so quickly to prepare for the Grammys.

Taylor is nominated for three awards this year – Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover, Song of the Year for “Lover” and Best Solo Pop Performance for “You Need to Calm Down”.

