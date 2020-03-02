taylor-swift,-ed-sheeran,-&-ariana-grande-named-top-rated-marketing-artists-of-2019!

The top rated-promoting artists of 2019 have been revealed!

IFPI, the corporation the represents the recorded songs market around the world, has revealed the Leading 10 best-selling artists of past 12 months – and Taylor Swift took the variety 1 location!

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a actually world-wide star,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore shared in a statement through Billboard. “She continues to mature as an artist and maintains an amazingly sturdy connection with her fanbase, while continuing to evolve her seem with just about every album. It is a satisfaction to be in a position to existing her with the World wide Recording Artist of the Yr award for the 2nd time.”

This is Taylor‘s next time becoming named the major-advertising artist. She initial attained the honor in 2014.

