Taylor Swift gets political on new song “Only the Young”

Taylor Swift has released “Only the Young”, a track from her new documentary “Miss Americana”.

The song hears Swift lamenting the state of politics and social grievances in the United States, namely the country’s shooting epidemic. “You will not help us / Too busy helping yourself / You will not change that / We will do it ourselves,” she sings on the bass-heavy track, supported by a children’s choir.

Miss Americana describes Swift’s withdrawal from the limelight in the years after the release of her fifth album “1989” in 2014 and the preparation for the release of “Reputation” from 2017 and her latest album “Lover” (2019). The behind-the-scenes film addresses her refusal to support Hillary Clinton until late in the 2016 US presidential election cycle.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Miss Americana director Lana Wilson said she was aware that Swift had been under pressure from the public to be a “nice girl” since her youth.

Taylor Swift CREDIT: Manny Carabel / Getty Images

“I think the girls in our society are taught that consenting to other people is paramount to their self-esteem,” she said.

“I was really concerned with the following questions: ‘Was I nice enough? Do they like me Are people mad at me? “When I heard Taylor say it, I just said,” Oh my god. I can not believe it. I can not believe it. “And I thought it would be so reassuring and reliable for so many women to know that you are still asking yourself these questions, even if you are a celebrity at the highest level.”

Swift also reports on her fight against an eating disorder in the new documentary.

In Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23 and can now stream on Netflix, Swift talks about the pressure to see “pictures of herself every day” and says it is “not good for hers.” Health ”and finally triggered a disorder.

She added, “(I saw) a picture of me that made my stomach feel too big, or … someone said I looked pregnant … and that would only make me starve a little , Just stop eating. “