taylor-swift,-hayley-williams,-dolly-parton-and-a-lot-more-share-assistance-for-tennessee-tornado-victims

Taylor Swift is amongst a host of musicians sharing their help for victims of the Tennessee tornado.

News reviews condition that the recent loss of life toll from the twister, which hit the Nashville spot on Monday evening (March two), is at 25, with quite a few a lot more injured.

Amongst the destruction from the tornado is new music location The Basement East, which has been destroyed alongside with a selection of homes and offices.

“My coronary heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been impacted by the tornados,” Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter. “Sending you my enjoy and prayers.”

My coronary heart is with absolutely everyone in Tennessee who has been influenced by the tornados. Sending you my like and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Nashville resident and Paramore singer Hayley Williams also shared her aid and directed lovers to web sites exactly where you can donate to the reduction effort and hard work.

“The fellas and i, our good friends, and people are all safe and sound. many thanks for caring and reaching out,” Williams wrote. “so quite a few individuals are without having electricity, or even worse, without having a house at all. my coronary heart just kinda wont halt sinking now for our local community. thanks once again for sending us enjoy.”

bc folks are asking – the guys and i, our mates, and households are all safe. many thanks for caring and achieving out. so numerous folks are without the need of ability, or worse, with out a house at all. my coronary heart just kinda wont end sinking nowadays for our local community. thanks again for sending us enjoy. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March three, 2020

🙏🏼 love you nashville 🙏🏼 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March three, 2020

Others offering their assistance involve Dolly Parton, who shared a video clip information though crafting: “Praying for all people afflicted by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is specially with the family members who dropped liked types. We are all with you.”

Praying for all people affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my coronary heart is specifically with the people who misplaced loved kinds ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Other musicians to share their support include Shania Twain and Miley Cyrus, the latter of which wrote: “Thinking about my household and family in Nashville and how fortuitous I am that my position and liked types have remained protected in these deadly tornados . My coronary heart is damaged for my property point out. So a lot decline and harm. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild jointly!”

Sending my appreciate to everybody in Nashville, Keep Potent ❤ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) March three, 2020

Wondering about my dwelling and family members in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my area and liked ones have remained safe in these fatal tornados . My coronary heart is damaged for my residence point out. So a great deal reduction and harm. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild jointly! pic.twitter.com/nPbGPbfNqy — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 3, 2020

Cyrus also shared a link from which to donate to the relief exertion – get aspects on how to donate underneath.