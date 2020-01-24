Taylor Swift is pretty checkered while bringing “Miss Americana” to the Sundance Film Festival | 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Taylor Swift

Fri, January 24, 2020 at 12:05 a.m.

Taylor Swift takes on a full Scottish look for the premiere of his documentary Miss americana at 2020 Sundance Film Festival!

The crooner “ME!” Attended the event which took place at the Eccles Center Theater on Thursday January 23 in Park City, Utah.

She wore a black, white and gray plaid jumpsuit with a belt, a matching long coat and pointy toe boots, completing her look with her characteristic red lips and wavy lob.

