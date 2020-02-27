taylor-swift-is-unrecognisable-in-good-new-movie-for-‘the-man’

Taylor Swift has debuted her video clip for ‘The Man’, and it sees her donning a tonne of prosthetics to perform the section of a sleazy businessman.

Swift is unrecognisable in the clip as she gender-swaps to rework into the titular ‘Man’, who is presented as an egotistical small business boss.

Cleverly skewering the principle of male fragility, the clip sees Swift’s ‘Man’ throwing a hilarious tantrum soon after losing a tennis match at a women’s charity tournament.

As the clip arrives to an stop, Swift also turns out-of-date gender anticipations on their head as she plays a movie director who tells her very own character to be “sexier and much more likeable”.

Sharing the video clip on Twitter, Swift wrote: “Man down. Just after a large mantrum.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AqAJLh9wuZ0?feature=oembed" title="Taylor Swift - The Man (Official Video)" width="696"></noscript>

It arrives just after Swift beforehand shared a distinctive acoustic effectiveness of ‘The Man’, which was recorded live in Paris.

The efficiency was recorded in the course of her ‘City of Lover’ gig at the French capital’s L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in September 2019.

Previously this month, Swift won Ideal Solo Act In The Globe at the NME Awards 2020 in London.

Accepting the award, she mentioned: “I am honoured and I am quite energized about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are below tonight, I am these kinds of a enthusiast of all of you. I am motivated by all of you.”

“I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about tunes, who tweets about tunes, who cares about music… But most of all, I want to say thank you to the followers due to the fact they are the only rationale that I get to do this.”

She will return to the British isles this summertime for a headline slot at Glastonbury and a massive display in London’s Hyde Park.