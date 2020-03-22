Taylor Swift It Out There Liking Tumblr Posts About The Kanye Movie

If any one can distract us from the news cycle in these troubled instances, it is Taylor Swift – her effect definitely appreciates no bounds, and for that, we are endlessly thankful. Previously currently, the web was, dare we say it, damaged by the launch of a video clip which claimed to be her whole 2016 cellphone discussion with Kanye West. Lengthy story shorter, it now appears that she was telling the reality about that infamous phone the whole time, whilst Kim and Kanye told some porky pies.

Taylor Swift has not but publicly commented on the video clip or its veracity, but you’d greater think she has created her emotions identified. For every stories in E! News, the singer has been on Tumblr currently, chucking ‘likes’ on posts about her vindication. Lovers have observed at minimum two of these, one on a post captioned “Taylor informed the reality mood board”, and another studying “how I rest at evening knowing we were being appropriate all this time and now we have the receipts to establish it.” There you go.

Taylor’s buddy Todrick Hall has been a bit a lot more vocal, having to Twitter to say:

“All you haters crawling back into your little shady holes to hibernate & wait around for her to slip up yet again, no need to apologize for trying to cancel her. Just know you ended up completely wrong. Feel just before you toss daggers at an innocent HUMAN focus on.”

— Todrick Corridor (@todrick) March 21, 2020

Kanye has but to remark.

