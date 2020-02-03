Taylor Swift, “Miss Americana” and the problem with pop star lyrics

“Miss Americana introduces us to a reborn Taylor Swift, if not entirely as an artist, then definitely as a woman.”

In Robert Altman’s Nashville film from 1975, Ronee Blakley gave a moving performance as Ingénue superstar Barbara Jean. She is the darling of the local country western scene and a national name in music in general, but she doesn’t get along with the pressure of fame as well. When we joined her while being picked up from a private plane, she had just survived an incident with a blazing truncheon that burned her badly. She is trembling and frail, tends to have occasional nervous breakdowns, and tends to go mental during the jokes between songs at her concerts. By the end of the film, she will be a victim of her own celebrity.

While the character is expressly modeled on Loretta Lynn, it fits into a lamentable showbiz archetype that stretches past Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland. This is the tradition in which the real Nashville-born Taylor Swift fits into the early scenes of Lana Wilson’s new documentary Miss Americana. She speaks openly about the psychological impact daily dragging by millions of online strangers can have on a person, and even reveals that she was struggling with an eating disorder when her personal health was worst. If she had completely succumbed to the gigantic weights on her narrow shoulders, she might be another young star who would have been lost to a tragically premature ending.

But that’s only the first half of her story. Miss Americana introduces us to a reborn Taylor Swift, if not entirely as an artist, then definitely as a woman. She has learned how important it is to take care of herself and speaks with the constant clarity of a person who is familiar with the vocabulary of therapy. After spending most of her adult life fighting for the increasing number of people who depend on her, she has resigned herself to the fact that it is not possible to win everyone over. When a criminal sexually abused her during a photo shoot, she turned against him and took him to court, where he was found guilty and refused to pay anything to get a point. We are faced with a newly authentic Taylor who is ready to get an idea and become real.

Most important is her position as a political actor, the culmination and most powerful expression of her rise to new levels of self-empowerment and update. In the 2018 mid-term elections, despite the protests of her PR team that Swift aired during a meeting, she spoke out against cheerfully homophobic Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. Trump talks a little about Swift’s music and Blackburn wins the election anyway, but the real victory here is that a woman woke up. The film draws a clear, satisfying, weakly heroic arc for its subject.

And yet it all feels like this: only the latest story in the long line of stories that have shaped her career so far. It is a meticulously arranged hagiography that in a way is condemned by Swift’s seal of approval. Some reviews of the Sundance Film Festival (where Swift liked to appear with Wilson to promote the film at its premiere) foresaw such a response as “cynical,” and although it may be, it deserves to be articulated If there is anything that close studies of pop stars teach us, shouldn’t we move through all things with maximum skepticism and minimal gullibility?

Miss Americana is more open and level-headed than puff pieces like Katy Perry: Part of me or Justin Bieber: Never say never. The image of the squeaky clean girl next door has long been known for gyration-heavy concert choreography and slightly spicier lyrics, but that’s still Swift like we’ve never seen before. She uses two words that we have never heard before: in a soundbite sent through the fourth wall to Wilson’s lens, Swift says her newly discovered release feels “so damn great”, and in another she mentions it vaguely “Fascism” America. It is the struggling words as they would say in Swift’s vocalized home state of Tennessee, and yet it is difficult to consider them at face value.

A colleague of mine put it this way: “The function of an authorized biography is to provide a tightly controlled space where the disclosure of new information about a public person can be smoothly inserted into your tightly controlled public person.” An invisible part of Swift she shows us positions her at a flattering angle. She reveals her vulnerabilities to provide context for how hard she was forced to become, and recognizes her past of passivity to contrast her current resistance. There is nothing challenging, nothing daring, nothing pervasive about Wilson’s approach to portraiture.

It would be surprising if Swift would allow such a thing considering how hard she has managed her brand so far. The whole Sisyphic endeavor of her working life since this fateful encounter with Kanye on the VMA stage was to be one step ahead of public opinion. Each new album cycle brings with it a new linchpin, from the leader of the girls’ group that doesn’t deal with the drama (circa 1989) to the potential villain who takes on the role of the “snake” you get from one Faction was assigned by haters (circa reputation). We know that she has a robust social life with a number of A-Lister friends because she takes photos of everyone who enjoys their annual parties on July 4th. We know that she and her friends are very much in love because she publishes photos of them who are piggybacking or crawling in front of artfully arranged piles of rocks. We see what she wants us to see.

What has always made Swift a compelling character in the ongoing epic yarn of the famous people of our time is that, although she knows marketing, this cleverness was evident in her chosen features. The seams of their factories are always as they are not for Beyoncé, who has kept as much out of public consumption as Swift. While the former Destiny’s Child star rose to the top with his fabulous looks (and why the fine details of her extreme lifestyle were so impressive in the exemplary homecoming), Swift admits to being proud of having to make an effort. The single “You Need to Calm Down” was announced as the official straight Ally in the LGBTQ community and she populated the music video with such media-friendly personalities as Todrick Hall and the cast of the revived Queer Eye. Then, to make sure that her message was really driven home, she dropped into a horde of caricatured homophile Hillbilly protesters to stamp her feet while she and her friends basked in the sun. Think of “I’m not crazy, I actually laugh” as a sophisticated visual aesthetic.

The same show-the-work ethic extends to their private lives (why should you place a strange little pile of stones near the make-out spot or give a friend a tank top announcing how much he loves you?), Just like this also applies to Wilson’s film. Although the director has written excellent non-fiction books in the past, she seems to have been subsumed here by Swift as an author. Even Swift’s performance of something normal seems weirdly concerted when she takes a middle-aged white wine with a strong handful of loose ice cubes in the scene where she invites her child friend over for a drink. Miss Americana is inherently an advertisement for the best-selling product known as Taylor Swift, and even if it is a convincing advertisement, the act of conviction remains its basic principle.

“A documentary about Taylor Swift” would be a fascinating thing on paper, a chance to flip through the layers of management and artistry and find something immediate underneath. Instead, we get a blissful afterimage, a healed woman who is familiar with your only friend’s slang and keeps posting “growth” memes on Pinterest. Wilson’s film only takes up the criticism of Swift, which was made out of bad intent because she had “too many friends” and most clearly not her streak of appropriation. It’s softball filmmaking.

I am far from pointing out that Taylor Swift is trying to make us all believe that she is living an extremely stressful life. This level of media observation would be enough to drive one of us into a permanent turtle shell world, but if the Swift is to make a convincing figure, it is no different from others at its level of fame. In this regard, the film Swift actually changes briefly and removes the shortcomings that make its ongoing history a valuable investment so that it can invent a friendlier version of imperfection.

Wilson releases her motif from the Barbara-Jean lane and gently places it on the well-paved road to improve it, not far from the same intersection that Ariana Grande reached around the time of “thank you, next”: While Taylor Swift remains a mother about the 2020 election, nothing has prevented Grande from throwing her weight behind Bernie Sanders in November.