Taylor Swift Partners With First Big Music Publisher Led By Women | Lucian Grainge, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift switched to Universal Music Publishing Group.

The crooner “ME!” Has signed a global agreement with the music publisher as part of a new pact, she revealed on Instagram Thursday, February 6.

“I am proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to manage a large music publishing house ”, Taylor subtitled the slideshow below.

“Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most respected and accomplished industry leaders ” Taylor added. “Troy Tomlinson has been an incredible part of my team for more than half of my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It’s an honor to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting. 🎶😄 and drag photos to see one of my other favorite things: a fluffy fluffy cat. “

A press release says the deal is a “multi-year, multi-album deal,” and a source told Billboard that UMPG “will eventually represent its entire catalog.”

