Taylor Swift passes Bechdel test on “Miss Americana”

Taylor Swift never spoke to Scooter Braun in her new documentary, “Miss Americana,” which saw its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night. The documentary details the star’s struggle with fame throughout adolescence and young adulthood as she concludes that her timeless need for validation by her peers put her in a thin place mentally. It is worth noting that when he broke the stage at the 2009 Music Awards.

In a scene that opens, Swift sits on a bench in her home in front of her childhood diaries as she records entries in which she confesses that her entire effort stemmed from the need to be considered good in the eyes of her audience – a mature revelation for a young man girl who just wants to be a pop star when she gets older.

The filming of her fast-paced career – from her inaugural visit to Sony Music Band, to the stage of an exhausted stage tour – illustrates how Swift’s uncertainty fueled her work ethic that got her where she is today. Unfortunately, it’s a characteristic not uncommon for all successful women, as Swift begins to point out in the second half of the film. Later, in the meeting after consideration and response, Director Lana Wilson will say those same insecurities – the voice in the head of every woman asking “did I like it?” is what drives her into her career.

It would have been easy for me to dismiss Miss Americana as a carefully designed PR project aimed at avoiding the image of Mrs. Swift after the Scooter Braun drama. But that would be unfair after seeing the depth at which the pop star opened up in the 1 and 25 minute movie. In it, Swift recounts her thoughts on sexism, the country’s industry, her eating disorder, her mother’s cancer, her passion for politics, her ongoing quest for achievement and the insecurities that help her and her they hurt.

But the men who – according to the media – have been inspired by her career, are particularly lacking. An emotional video of Swift’s home singing the chorus of “Call It What You Want To” on the floor of his house (probably recorded by his subject) while playing his acoustic guitar flashes on the screen as he reports that he is in love with the current her friend less public way than ever. Taylor Swift is in love, but the public can’t stop talking about men who love Taylor Swift.

Miss Americana is for daily sexism All women have to face

Star news quotes show that the music career has long been imposed on the men of her life – that is, who can sing – at a given time. Though subtle and often overlooked, this sexism would eventually follow Swift throughout his career – straight to a Denver courtroom in a lawsuit against a man who sexually assaulted her on a red carpet.

A shot of a red carpet researcher asking Swift to take home more than that night — men or Grammy awards — proves Swift’s daily comments on a regular basis, which is nothing unusual for women in any industry should to deal with every day.

But where Taylor Swift is different – which Miss Americana has been trying to remind her viewers all along – is not Lady Gaga. Her career would not allow her to get on stage and sex a foam finger the way Miley Cyrus did in 2013 (nor would that be true of who Swift is as a person).

Her followers – who are much younger and appreciate Swifts’ shy personality, will not know what they will do if Swift is “reinvigorated” by her image the way other stars have done in recent years. Neither should they.

Taylor Swift is America’s favorite – a natural development for a successful young woman who is beautiful, skinny, white and sweet, who loves her mom and has only a few close friends. Deviation from this path seems silly, which is likely because Swift’s reputation was immediately rejected by critics when he began touring around the world.

The music industry, which is sexist by its nature, loves to see women take control of their image and sexuality by using subversive and subversive, shocking images of shock value. Although she may have felt genuine about Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga, Swift points out that she is entitled to an equal level of respect even if she does not ask for it in the same ways as her counterparts.

Taylor Swift was always politically passionate, but she never had the freedom to speak up

The closing scenes of the film see Swift touch in her recent invasion of being politically vocal. It was a decision that, as viewers will see in the film, it was not easy for Swift to win her freedom as a pop star and young woman.

Swift, who claims that record labels and journalists had always warned her not to be “like the Dixie Chicks” (persecuted by the media after speaking out against Bush during the Iraq war) had to fight men in her life Swift will reveal that her father feared for her life after posting her political opinions, saying she and her group had “so many threats” that they never made the news.

In one final scene, Swift sees her sitting on her couch, talking about the frustration she’s just going through as a woman and how she spent her adult life unpacking the deep-rooted misogyny she brought with her. He then apologizes for speaking too loudly. Finally, he asks why he apologizes for the home he bought, for the money he earned, for a career he founded. Finally, Taylor Swift means something.