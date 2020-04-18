Taylor Swift Pushes Her All Time Tour for 2021

Taylor Swift was once a music industry leader, but this time was not in the way of entertainment. Hers was the first to promise that there would be more positive announcements regarding the big tour elimination thanks to the global outbreak. He broke the news that his tour of the 2020 Lover Fest did not happen this year, on social media. “I’m really sad that I won’t get to see you at the concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” he tweeted.

The summer tour is set to hit the major destinations in Europe (see next post, Poland Gdynia-Koakowo Airport), then a tour of Brazil before the two events in Los Angeles and New York City area.

Swift’s memo states that ticket holders will get their stocked up during the delay. He also added that those who want to withdraw can start from May 1 “on Ticketmaster’s terms.”

Ticketmaster has recently been under fire for some vague rumors about a return for a movie that has been delayed but never dropped. It now appears that, unlike in the past, request for extension will be returned if buyers request it.

Music lovers (and the whole music industry) continue to sell out this summer with a big question mark. Metallica, which earned $ 179 million by the show date in 2019, still has a drop in listings on their website. The jam band talks LOCKN ‘, pushing its dates from June to October, with high hopes, sweat, bad breath will be safe from then on. Coachella, mostly held around now, still hopes things will return to normal in October.

However, other major events, such as Britain’s Glastonbury Festival, were canceled altogether, like the Isle of Wight Festival and Bethel, New York’s Mountain Jam.

This summer is supposed to kick off a bigger baseball field Bruce Springsteen and the E Band program, but many infectious diseases were hit before they announced the date.

Until this is sorted out, here Taylor tells us we are joining him.

(check) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvnGBYMe9gM (/ embed)

. (tagsModel) style