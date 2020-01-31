Taylor Swift Releases New Song “Only the Young” From Documentary “Miss Americana” | Music, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has new music!

The superstar “Ready For It?” Has abandoned the track, which is called “Only young people,” alongside his documentary Miss Americana Friday January 31.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Taylor Swift

“You did everything you could do / The game was rigged, the referee was deceived / The bad guys think they are right / You were outnumbered this time,” she sings.

“I wrote it after the mid-term elections (2018), when there were so many young people who gathered for their candidate, whether it was a senator or a member of Congress or a member of Congress. It was hard to see so many people feeling like they had prospected, done everything and tried so hard. I have seen many hopes of disappointed young people. And I found it to be particularly tragic, because young people are the ones who are feeling the worst effects of gun violence, student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change , and are we are going to war – all these horrible situations we are facing right now, ” Taylor tell Variety to write the song.

This politician had something to say Taylor after the release of the documentary. Find out what they said….

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJU-S1t2r1M (/ integrated)

Read the lyrics to “Only the Young” inside …

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB