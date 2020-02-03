Taylor Swift replies to the comic’s apology, Nikki Glaser, for shaming her thinly

Taylor Swift replied to a comedian who apologized for once having the body shamed.

Nikki Glaser expressed her regrets after commenting on the singer’s appearance in a video montage in Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“She’s too thin; it bothers me … all her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!” The 35-year-old glazier was heard in the footage.

Taylor Swift accepted Nikki Glaser’s apology for her body shame five years ago. (AAP / Getty)

Given that the clip was five years old, Swift kindly accepted Glaser’s apology, and the couple even connected about their body image issues.

“Wow. I really appreciate that,” said 30-year-old Swift, commenting on Glaser’s long Instagram post. “One of the main topics of the document is that over time we can change our minds, grow and learn more about ourselves. I am very sorry that you are facing some of the same problems that I have.” I struggled with it. I sent a massive hug. “

(Instagram)

Glaser saw footage of himself in Swift’s documentary last week when the trailer was released. In the clip, the singer explained that it was negative comments like Glaser’s about her talent and weight that put the singer out of the spotlight for an entire year – comments that Glaser now regrets.

“I heard myself in the trailer for the first time last week when I saw it alone in bed (as soon as it came out I was so excited!) And I was horrified to hear my own voice,” wrote the stand-up- Comic on Instagram, next to a picture of yourself with Swift’s Red Tour Merchandise.

“This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you are familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know that I’ve been talking openly about fighting an eating disorder for the past 17 years. That was it “I probably felt fat that day and was jealous,” added Glaser.

“I’ve also had people say that I’m too thin and I know how terrible it is to hear it when you try.”

In her post, Glaser then admitted that she really only wanted to be part of Swift’s squad, so she made the comments.

“Your model friends only bothered me because I wanted to be your friend and I’m not a model,” said Glaser. “I just hope that somehow it will go down well with her, so that she knows that I’m sorry, that I caused her pain and that one day (when I start modeling) I want to be her friend and tell her how much their music has influenced my life and comedy. “

Forbes unveils the top ten highest paid musicians of the past decade