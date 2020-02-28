taylor-swift-reveals-behind-the-scenes-glimpse-at-how-she-reworked-into-‘the-man’

Taylor Swift has shared how her inventive team remodeled her into ‘The Man’ for her newest tunes video.

Before this 7 days the pop star shared the official visuals for the ‘Lover’ one in which she wears comprehensive male drag to make a statement about misogyny and male privilege.

The 30-calendar year-outdated is unrecognisable in the video clip as she navigates the earth as a productive businessman, jumping from board meetings and tennis matches, to manspreading on the subway.

Now, in a collection of Instagram posts, Swift explained that she invested “between four to six hours” in hair and make-up every day to finish her bodily transformation. She then went on to thank every person who worked on the task, the movie of which she directed as very well as starred in.

“Alongside each individual terrific (the) guy is a team of hardworking creatives who designed this detail transpire,” Swift wrote alongside a picture of her in character with her group.

“Bill Corso and his incredible group and I have worked collectively before, turning me into a zombie…but convincing a major quantity of individuals I was a dude is our crowning achievement.”

In other places, Swift claimed that she worked closely with movement coaches, Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge, for the clip. They experienced to teach her “how to smoke, slouch, stroll and act like a harmful bro.

“I just cannot consider I get to perform with these legends. Getting a very little minute in excess of here,” she wrote.

Invoice Corso, the make-up artist accountable for Swift’s transformation, also shared a publish about the makeover.

Corso posted a sequence of shots charting her makeover and additional that it took more than 6 people today to realize it. Swift had to wear a muscle go well with as effectively as eyebrow wigs and facial sculptures.

“I ought to say, Ms Swift was the extremely ideal. Outstanding product, Director and of training course performer,” he wrote.

In other news, Swift will return to the United kingdom this summertime for a headline slot at Glastonbury and a massive demonstrate in London’s Hyde Park.