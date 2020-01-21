Taylor Swift reveals mother’s brain tumor diagnosis

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has released a sad update about her mother’s fight against cancer.

In a cover story with Variety published on Wednesday, the singer reported that a brain tumor was discovered during her mother’s treatment.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are none other than what we’ve ever had with their cancer,” said Swift. “It was just a difficult time for us as a family.”

The superstar revealed Andrea Swift’s cancer diagnosis in an essay she wrote for Elle magazine in March.

“My parents both had cancer and my mother is now struggling with it again,” wrote the younger Swift. “It taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. My mother’s cancer is a real problem.”

In December, Swift gave an interview with Billboard about why there will be fewer stops for her Lover concert tour.

Taylor Swift on stage with Mama Andrea Swift during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Getty Images)

“This is a year when I have to be there for my family – there will be a lot of question marks next year, so I wanted to make sure I could go home,” she said.

Swift reaffirmed the need to be there for her mother.

The superstar first reported in 2019 in an essay for Elle magazine about her mother’s fight against cancer. (Wire Image)

“I mean, we don’t know what will happen. We don’t know what treatment we will choose,” she said. “It was simply the decision to decide what was going on at the time.”

She also talked about the close relationship she shares with her mother.

Swift called her mother “the leader” in her life. (Getty Images)

“Everyone loves their mother; everyone has an important mother,” said Swift. “But for me, she’s really the driving force. With almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a big deal to ever talk about her illness.”

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

