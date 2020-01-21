Taylor Swift reveals that mother Andrea Swift fought brain cancer

Taylor Swift graces the cover of the latest edition of Variety, revealing some heartbreaking details about her beloved mother, Andrea Swift,

In the cover story, the singer revealed that her mother is suffering from cancer for the second time and from a brain tumor that was discovered during her cancer treatment.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing more than what we’ve seen with their cancer,” said Swift. “It was just a difficult time for us as a family.”

The singer revealed Andrea Swift’s cancer diagnosis in an essay she wrote for Elle magazine in March.

“My parents both had cancer and my mother is now struggling with it again,” wrote the younger Swift. “It taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. My mother’s cancer is a real problem.”

In December, during an interview with Billboard, Swift gave some clues as to why there will be fewer stops for her lover tour.

“This is a year when I have to be there for my family – there will be a lot of question marks next year, so I wanted to make sure I could go home,” she said.

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we will choose,” she said. “It was simply the decision to decide what was going on at the time.”

“Everyone loves his mother; Everyone has an important mother, ”said Swift. “But for me, she’s really the driving force. With almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a big deal to ever talk about her illness.”