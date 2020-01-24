Taylor Swift says she has had an eating disorder

(CNN) – Taylor Swift talks about overcoming an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night.

The singer spends a few minutes on the subject and says in a voice-over: “It’s not good to see pictures of me every day,” reports Variety.

She continues: “It only happened a couple of times and I am in no way proud of it,” the paparazzi pictures she would look at, “a picture of me that feels like mine Belly too. ” big, or … someone said I look pregnant … and that would only make me starve a little – just stop eating. “

Taylor Swift attends the Netflix premiere of ‘Miss Americana’ at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. (Getty Images for Netfilx)

In an interview with Variety, Swift said the topic was difficult for them to discuss.

“I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about the body image and the things I’ve been through, how unhealthy it was for me – my relationship with food over the years.” She says. “But the way Lana (Wilson, the director of the film) tells the story really makes sense. I’m not as articulated as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who speak better about it But all I know is my own experience, and my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: if I got a pat on the head, I got that as well registered a punishment, which I classified as bad. “

Swift remembered a particular trigger at the age of 18 after a tabloid suggested that she looked pregnant.

“I remember being on the cover of a magazine for the first time when I was 18,” says Swift. “And the heading was ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I was wearing something that didn’t make my lower stomach look flat, so I just registered that as a punishment. “

“I think I have never really wanted to talk about it, and I feel very uncomfortable talking about it now,” said Swift. “But in the context of everything I’ve done or haven’t done in my life, I think it makes sense to have it in the movie.”

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

If you or someone you know need assistance with eating disorders, please call The Butterfly Foundation at 1800 33 4673. Call 000 in an emergency.