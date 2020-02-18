[taylor-swift-shares-acoustic-functionality-of-‘the-man’-are-living-from-paris]

Taylor Swift has shared a particular acoustic overall performance of her song ‘The Man’, recorded reside in Paris.

Teased before in the 7 days, the general performance was recorded throughout her ‘City of Lover’ gig at the French capital’s L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in September 2019.

Swift seems calm as she sits, guitar in hand, smiling from ear to ear, taking part in the observe, which functions on her most current album, ‘Lover’.

Elsewhere during her ‘City of Lover’ particular, Swift performed dwell debuts of ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ and ‘Cornelia Street’, as properly as the hits ‘You Need to have To Quiet Down’, ‘The Archer’ and the album’s title monitor.

Enjoy the performance below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F3aXpa1rQEY?feature=oembed" title="Taylor Swift - The Man (Live From Paris)" width="696"></noscript>

Previous month, Taylor Swift released ‘Only the Young’, a observe taken from her new documentary Miss Americana.

The tune hears Swift lament the condition of politics as properly as societal ills in the US, specifically the country’s college shooting epidemic. “They’re not gonna assist us/ Too active helping on their own/ They aren’t gonna adjust this/ We’re likely to do it ourselves,” she sings on the bass-weighty keep track of, backed by a children’s choir.

Meanwhile, it was exposed final 7 days that Taylor Swift has sold a lot more singles than any other artist in the previous decade.

Swift, who received ‘Best Solo Act In The World’ at previous week’s NME Awards 2020, sold 75,893,000 person tracks in the previous 10 a long time in accordance to Forbes.

The singer-songwriter released 4 albums since 2010’s ‘Speak Now’ with the vast greater part of her singles going either gold or platinum.