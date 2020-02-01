Taylor Swift strikes back on claims about why she skipped the Grammys

Representative for Taylor Swift I made fun of claims that the singer skipped the last Grammy Awards for not guaranteeing victory, and said these rumors are completely wrong.

In a recent New York Post story, it was claimed that Swift’s people spoke to Grammys organizers a few days before the event, saying that they would only appear and participate if they won a major award.

One unnamed source claimed this was a “well-known” practice in the industry, while another said:

“(Your team) called and wanted to be sure that she would win the Grammy. And although it wasn’t an explicit requirement, they were definitely fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. It was understood in the conversation that if she doesn’t win, she won’t come to the Grammys. “

Taylor Swift has been nominated for several awards, including the best pop vocal album for Loverand Song of the Year for his title track.

There were rumors that she wanted to take part in a surprise performance of her song.The man, But that didn’t happen.

When the singer reached for a comment, they declined the story. A spokesman said:

“I’m up to date: These statements from anonymous, unidentified” sources “are absolutely 100 percent wrong and ridiculous. It just didn’t go to the Grammys. You have to calm down.”

The Grammys are currently involved in a scandal with the CEO of the Recording Academy Deborah Dugan She said she was suspended in retaliation for exposing the organization to a “boys club” culture.

Various outlets have reported that Taylor Swift has canceled their planned surprise performance due to solidarity with Dugan, although this has not been officially confirmed.

