[taylor-swift-strips-her-music-‘the-man’-down,-releases-dwell-acoustic-edition!]

Taylor Swift is offering supporters a new model of her recent one “The Man” and you pay attention to it Right NOW!

The 30-yr-outdated singer stripped the music down for an acoustic version, which was recorded are living at her live performance in Paris on September nine, 2019. This was truly the first time she at any time done the track from her new album Lover.

Taylor shocked supporters on Monday (February 17) by revealing that the reside acoustic recording and accompanying tunes movie would be launched that night at midnight. Now you can look at it underneath!

“The Man” is Taylor‘s fourth single off Lover, pursuing “Me,” “You Have to have to Relaxed Down,” and the title observe.

You can down load the stay recording now on iTunes or stream it on Spotify.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F3aXpa1rQEY" width="500"></noscript>